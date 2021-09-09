WWE Retrospective: WWE Cruiserweight Classic – Five Years Later

The landscape of Professional Wrestling has changed exponentially in recent years. Nothing makes that clearer than looking to the Cruiser Weight Classic. It would be hard to argue in today’s wrestling world that anyone knew where we were heading two years ago, 18 months ago, or even 6 months ago. In some ways, the WWE, who have made their brand by being ahead of the curve, being the tastemakers in a world of followers, seem to be on the back foot. Trying desperately to just keep up with their rival in the south. Whether they want to admit it or not.