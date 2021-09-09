CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's first self-branded Fire smart TVs are cheaper than you'd expect

By Michael Crider
 4 days ago
It was inevitable. After making a house brand of low-price Android tablets, then expanding into streaming boxes and even the software powering smart TVs themselves, Amazon is ready to cut down out one more middleman. Today the company announced its first Fire TV models, smart televisions branded by Amazon with Fire software and Alexa assistants built right in. The Omni and 4-series TVs will go on sale within the next month.

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
