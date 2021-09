You’re not the only one who needs a visit to the spa—it’s your houseplants’ turn to get pampered. Have your plants seemed stressed lately? Exhausted, drained of joie de vivre—wilted, if you will? If so, then thank dieu for Léon & George’s L’Alchemie Botanique, a new line of houseplant care spays and potions, that, while made in Los Angeles, was inspired by parfumeries in the South of France.