Suicide is an epidemic in the U.S. It’s time to look at all possible solutions.

September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. How bad is the suicide problem? Does it deserve its own week? And what is the best approach to preventing suicide?. According to the CDC, suicide is the #2 leading cause of death in Americans ages 10 to 34, and the #1 cause of death in 13-year-olds. An American is two and a half times more likely to die by suicide than homicide. Someone attempts suicide every 11 seconds, and one suicide is completed every 12 minutes. Our current suicide rate has reached the all-time high experienced during the aptly named Great Depression: 14.5/100,000 people/year.