Woman left in ‘deplorable condition’ by son paid to care for her, Texas cops say

A 74-year-old bedridden woman who was found dead last weekend was “basically tortured and neglected to death” by her adult son, according to a Texas sheriff. The death of Maria Huerta led to charges against 50-year-old Juan Santos Huerta, who was being paid by the state to care for her, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news briefing Wednesday. Instead of caring for his mother, Huerta was working as a long-haul truck driver, Salazar said.