Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch to open Portland restaurant ‘BEAST’
PORTLAND, Wash. — Portland is about to get a new restaurant inspired by former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch’s grandmother.
Lynch is opening his own sports-themed restaurant in the city’s downtown area adjacent to a hotel.
It will be called “BEAST,” after Lynch’s “Beast Mode” nickname. It will serve Hawaiian cuisine based on recipes from Lynch’s family.
According to KPTV, Lynch is one-quarter Pinoy and was raised by his Filipino grandmother.
The restaurant is expected to open in September or October.
Lynch spent six seasons -- most of his NFL career - with Seattle.
