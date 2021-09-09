Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch to open Portland restaurant ‘BEAST’

Marshawn Lynch Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is opening a restaurant. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Wash. — Portland is about to get a new restaurant inspired by former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch’s grandmother.

Lynch is opening his own sports-themed restaurant in the city’s downtown area adjacent to a hotel.

It will be called “BEAST,” after Lynch’s “Beast Mode” nickname. It will serve Hawaiian cuisine based on recipes from Lynch’s family.

According to KPTV, Lynch is one-quarter Pinoy and was raised by his Filipino grandmother.

The restaurant is expected to open in September or October.

Lynch spent six seasons -- most of his NFL career - with Seattle.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group