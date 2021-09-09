Poland's upper house of parliament rejects broadcast reform bill

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s opposition-led upper house of parliament, the Senate, on Thursday blocked a broadcast reform bill that critics say is aimed at silencing a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government.

The lower house of parliament, where the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government is struggling to command a thin majority, can overturn a rejection by the Senate. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper; Editing by Kevin Liffey)