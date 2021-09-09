CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks: Debunking narratives surrounding the 2021 title run

By Franco Luna
Cover picture for the articleDespite the adversity they faced along the way, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to emerge as champions at the end of the 2020-21 season. Winston Churchill is often attributed as having first declaimed the popular adage, “History is written by the victors,” a timeless quote meant to evoke the spoils of war, particularly in controlling the ensuing narrative. (Historians say it was actually wrongly attributed to him, due in part to a similar saying he was reportedly fond of: “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.” But that’s neither here nor there.)

