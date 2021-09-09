Milwaukee Bucks: Debunking narratives surrounding the 2021 title run

Despite the adversity they faced along the way, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to emerge as champions at the end of the 2020-21 season. Winston Churchill is often attributed as having first declaimed the popular adage, “History is written by the victors,” a timeless quote meant to evoke the spoils of war, particularly in controlling the ensuing narrative. (Historians say it was actually wrongly attributed to him, due in part to a similar saying he was reportedly fond of: “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.” But that’s neither here nor there.)