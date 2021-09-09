Tiffany Haddish says she wants to be on the cover of every Vogue magazine in the world: 'There's a little Black girl on every continent that deserves to see herself'

Tiffany Haddish. Alessandra Benedetti/Getty

Tiffany Haddish told Insider she wants to be on the face of every single Vogue cover.

There are currently 26 international editions of the iconic fashion magazine.

She wants to show the youth "you can be fashion-forward and still have a lot of talent."

Tiffany Haddish says she's always looking to do things that nobody has ever done before, and her latest idea is gracing the cover of every single Vogue magazine around the world.

"No one has ever done it, but I think it's possible," Haddish told Insider of being on the legendary fashion magazine, which has 26 international editions across the globe.

"That's 26 photoshoots. I think it's possible," she said, full of excitement.

"And here's why I think it should be done," she continued, "because there's a little Black girl on every continent that deserves to see herself. Even in China and Japan, there's little Black girls there. Scandinavia, Norway, Sweden, I'm sure there are Black people there. Even South Africa they barely put Black people on the cover there."

Haddish, who will be seen next playing a rare dramatic role opposite Oscar Isaac as a poker stable runner in Paul Schrader's acclaimed "The Card Counter," believes pulling off this feat would "inspire the young ones."

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish in "The Card Counter." Focus Features.

"I want to give the children the opportunity to see that you can be fashion-forward and still have a lot of talent," she said.

Haddish, 41, has been defying the odds for most of her life, growing up in foster care and living out of her car early in her career. Once she scored her breakout role in 2017's "Girls Trip," the comic has built her stature to become a major star.

Haddish will continue doing dramatic work as she's playing the lead in the upcoming biopic of track and field Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner.