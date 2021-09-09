CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Your Roomba Can Finally Avoid Dog Doody, Thanks to AI

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Owners of robovac systems will swear that their robotic cleaning assistants do an excellent job and are well worth the money. These autonomous systems work quite well as long as you do not have a four-legged, tail-wagging, and sporadically pooping member in the house because as soon as you do, you realize the risk of letting the robotic systems go about their merry jobs. If you are still not sure, what we are talking about, just check this video below.

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Software#Robot#Roomba J7#Verge#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy