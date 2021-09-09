Rooted in Country: Summer Dean on Faron Young's 'Wine Me Up'
Summer Dean's new album Bad Romantic is a tribute to living life on your own terms. On the traditionally-minded 11-track album, the school teacher turned honky tonk queen stakes her claim as one of country music's best truth-tellers through instant classics such as the Colter Wall collaboration "You're Lucky She's Lonely," heartwrenching Dust Bowl saga "Dear Caroline" and rallying cry "Can You Hear Me Knocking."www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0