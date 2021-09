We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.