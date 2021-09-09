Dan Hardy on the controversial oblique kick: ‘It shouldn’t be banned’

Dan Hardy is highly regarded as an analyst in the MMA world. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has a good grasp of techniques and knows his striking very well. He appeared on the very popular Australian MMA YouTube channel ‘Submission Radio‘ where he was asked about the oblique kick. The subject was brought up because Khalil Rountree won his fight against Modestas Bukauskas using the technique, injuring his opponent in the process.