Burlington, IA

Bel Canto Chorale singers Gloria DeVilbiss and Terry Strother to share birthday parties Saturday

Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoprano Gloria DeVilbiss and tenor Terry Strother are ageless musical icons. DeVilbiss will be 90 years old on Friday, and Strother turns 80 the next day. Both will celebrate Saturday: DeVilbiss does the diva dance at The Loft, 415 Jefferson St.; Strother will party down at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Both parties run from 1 to 3 p.m. and are open to the public.

www.thehawkeye.com

Burlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Bel Canto Chorale#Burlington High School#The Treble Clef Club

