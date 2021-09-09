CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

25-year-old Clavey Carlson died and 43-year-old Damien Mcgee injured after a crash on McHenry Avenue (Modesto, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0br1nEiW00
25-year-old Clavey Carlson died and 43-year-old Damien Mcgee injured after a crash on McHenry Avenue (Modesto, CA)

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Clavey Carlson, a resident of Modesto, lost his life while 43-year-old Damien McGee received injuries following a two-vehicle accident on McHenry Avenue.

The incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. south of Kiernan Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that Carlson was southbound on a Subaru, approaching a van and trailer when it rear-ended the trailer which got separated from the van.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

25-year-old Clavey Carlson died and 43-year-old Damien Mcgee injured after a crash on McHenry Avenue

September 9, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy