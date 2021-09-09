25-year-old Clavey Carlson died and 43-year-old Damien Mcgee injured after a crash on McHenry Avenue (Modesto, CA)

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Clavey Carlson, a resident of Modesto, lost his life while 43-year-old Damien McGee received injuries following a two-vehicle accident on McHenry Avenue.

The incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. south of Kiernan Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that Carlson was southbound on a Subaru, approaching a van and trailer when it rear-ended the trailer which got separated from the van.

