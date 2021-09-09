Researchers Bake Malware Protection Directly Into SSDs
An international team of researchers has developed an SSD security solution that acts at the controller firmware level, meaning the feature is baked right into the storage device to detect out-of-the-ordinary activity that signals a ransomware infection and its attempt to encrypt your data. According to the researchers, the method degrades performance slightly, to the tune of a 17% latency performance decrease and a maximum of 8% lower throughput. The solution is said to be easily integrated into the SSD manufacturing chain, and aims to become an integral barrier on commercial SSD solutions to the ransomware problem - made all the more graver due to most users not deploying ransomware-focused (or at the very least, ransomware-aware) security solutions. This research differs from other SSD-bound security solutions in that it is completely hardware-based and can purportedly repair the damage done by ransomware attacks.www.tomshardware.com
