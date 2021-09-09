CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Parents urge maskless children to enter Michigan school in violation of health order

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of parents urged their maskless children to ignore a Michigan school's mask mandate and enter the building, a video posted on social media shows. The chaotic scene happened Tuesday outside of Manchester Junior and Senior High School in Washtenaw County, about 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported. In a video shared on Twitter, a sheriff's deputy is seen telling the parents that an order is in place that requires people entering the school to wear a mask, but he cannot enforce it.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 68

RyansGirl
4d ago

No National Walkout Day for my daughter…. She loves her mask and being able to go to school and being able to learn in school.

Reply(9)
23
Lynn Blankenship
4d ago

GOOD !!!! And on FRIDAY September 10, 2021..... is NATIONAL WALK OUT DAY at NOON 🕛 in protest against wearing masks!!!! Parents should be aware so they can pick their kids up from School.

Reply(7)
16
no name
3d ago

this is absolutely awesome!! we need more people like this fighting back against these unjust "orders" they will only stop if people keep standing up

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washtenaw County, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
City
Manchester, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Manchester, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Schools#Senior High School#Maskless#Wdiv
NBC News

NBC News

199K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy