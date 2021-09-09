Lynbrook remembers the 13 servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan

The Village of Lynbrook has a new sign that reads, “Lynbrook Honors Our Troops” at the east and west entrances to the village on Sunrise Highway. With the death of the 13 servicemen and women on Aug. 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan, a member of the Lynbrook Fire Department suggested that purple and black bunting, usually put on firehouses when a member dies, be added to those signs to acknowledge the 13 killed in action. Another firefighter then suggested that 13 American flags should also surround the signs.