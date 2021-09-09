Christie: GOP needs to be 'the party that's perceived to be telling the American people the truth'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is slated to deliver a speech Thursday night in which he plans to say the GOP needs to be “the party that’s perceived to be telling the American people the truth.”

Christie is scheduled to speak at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as part of a speaker series on the future of the Republican Party.

The former governor, considered a potential 2024 presidential contender, offered some details of his speech during an interview with Politico, saying he will talk about “where we have to go as a party if we’re going to be able to win back the voters that we so clearly lost in 2020.”

He went on to say that the emphasis of his remarks will not be on former President Trump but that there will be “conclusions you’ll be able to take from it, even about things that are not explicitly said."

The Reagan Library, a popular stop for Republicans considering a presidential bid, comes as Christie has commented on a potential White House campaign.

Christie, who ran for president in 2016, in May said he will not wait to see if Trump runs for president again in 2024 before making a decision on whether to launch a campaign.

In December, when asked if he would run, Christie said he “would not rule it out.”

The onetime Trump ally broke with the former president in the waning days of the Trump administration, particularly after contracting COVID-19 following a debate prep session he attended at the White House.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Christie said Trump's actions before rioters stormed the building were an “impeachable offense.”