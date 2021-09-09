CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Christie: GOP needs to be 'the party that's perceived to be telling the American people the truth'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5OIT_0br1jxr100

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is slated to deliver a speech Thursday night in which he plans to say the GOP needs to be “the party that’s perceived to be telling the American people the truth.”

Christie is scheduled to speak at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as part of a speaker series on the future of the Republican Party.

The former governor, considered a potential 2024 presidential contender, offered some details of his speech during an interview with Politico, saying he will talk about “where we have to go as a party if we’re going to be able to win back the voters that we so clearly lost in 2020.”

He went on to say that the emphasis of his remarks will not be on former President Trump but that there will be “conclusions you’ll be able to take from it, even about things that are not explicitly said."

The Reagan Library, a popular stop for Republicans considering a presidential bid, comes as Christie has commented on a potential White House campaign.

Christie, who ran for president in 2016, in May said he will not wait to see if Trump runs for president again in 2024 before making a decision on whether to launch a campaign.

In December, when asked if he would run, Christie said he “would not rule it out.”

The onetime Trump ally broke with the former president in the waning days of the Trump administration, particularly after contracting COVID-19 following a debate prep session he attended at the White House.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Christie said Trump's actions before rioters stormed the building were an “impeachable offense.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#American#The Ronald Reagan Library#The Republican Party#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

335K+
Followers
36K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy