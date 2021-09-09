Career fairs held Thursday in Tulsa

Available US jobs exceed workers American job seekers struggling to find work are not imagining their hardships, according to the latest U.S. Department of Labor data. (ablokhin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Several career fairs are being held in Tulsa on Thursday.

The Postal Service in Oklahoma is hoping to fill immediate openings for positions of City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Mail Handler Assistant (MHA), Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Holiday Clerk Assistant (HCA).

The job fair is being held at Central Park Hall at Expo Square until 4 p.m.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting pay for each position is (listed per hour): CCA - $18.51, RCA - $19.06, MHA - $16.87, PSE - $18.69, HCA - $18.69, paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Tulsa Public Schools is also hiring for positions throughout the district and inviting community members to attend a career fair on Thursday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilson Teaching and Learning Center (2710 E. 11st St.). Attendees can learn about - and interview for - available full- and part-time positions that provide on the job training and competitive health benefits.

Teaching, teacher assistant, and paraprofessional positions

Positions are available at sites throughout the district. Teacher applicants must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree; applicants for teacher assistant and paraprofessional positions must hold a minimum of a high school diploma. Recent college graduates and mid-career professionals are encouraged to attend and learn about pathways to educator certification.

