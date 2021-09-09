Letter to the editor: Anti-maskers push false information

I typically would not write this type of letter, but I feel the need to refute the falsehoods in letters to the editor in the paper every week. The idea that by reading Facebook and the internet in general you have performed research is ludicrous. Anyone can write anything on the internet. I can find “proof” of Bigfoot, Planet X, Flat Earth, ad naseum at any number of internet sites. Likewise, talking to a group of friends who agree with you on an issue does not constitute a survey in any realm. I have performed legitimate research at the university level and it takes more than just turning on a computer. One has to be able to discern sources and efficacy of studies being referenced. The idea that I am likely to find real data on a Facebook group devoted to anti-science is laughable. Unlike religion, science doesn’t need to have believers to be true. It simply is. Science is scary to some because it requires being open minded in results. Again, science doesn’t need you to believe it to make it true.