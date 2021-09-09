CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King has released a new short story, with profits going to support the ACLU.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news for both fans of Stephen King and free expression: today, the author—partnering with Humble Bundle, which helps content creators provide exclusive art to support charities—released a never-before-published short story online. “Red Screen” is the story of a cop who interrogates a deranged plumber who just murdered his wife, only to discover something far more insidious; and on top of the plot, 100% of the proceeds from the story will support the American Civil Liberties Union.

