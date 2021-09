Burton Public Library is looking for entries for the 2021 Burton Art Show to be held Oct. 4-9 at the Burton Public Library... Burton Public Library is looking for entries for the 2021 Burton Art Show to be held Oct. 4-9 at the Burton Public Library. Entry days are Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; and Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.