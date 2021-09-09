‘Yellowstone’ Fans in a Heated Debate Over Beth Dutton: Is She Actually Awesome or Not?

Of all the exquisite characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” perhaps none are more interesting than Beth Dutton.

Played wonderfully by veteran actress Kelly Reilly, Beth Dutton is the queen of “Yellowstone” Ranch. Reilly gives her character plenty of personality, spunk, and a penchant for stirring up trouble. Beth, the only daughter of Montana rancher John Dutton, is one of those characters you love or love to hate. Here at Outsider, we fall into the latter category.

Beth Dutton is one of our favorites for her mental toughness and dedication to her family. We also like Beth’s “never back down” mentality when comes to addressing challenges presented to her. You can count us on the “Team Beth” bandwagon as the new season approaches. Not everyone, however, feels the same way about Beth Dutton.

Some fans, believe it or not, think Beth is a little over the top. Others feel her abrasive personality and disproportional temperament make her unlikable. In a recent thread on forum site Reddit, fans discuss their feelings toward the “Yellowstone” queen. Opinions on Beth appear to be split down the middle between love and hate.

“I think Beth is actually a wonderful woman and would have been a she-wolf mother,” a “Yellowstone” fan says. “However, I think she has a lot of unprocessed trauma, hence her intense hatred for Jamie. She’s been dealt a rough hand in life and the writers really nail it when it comes to someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to work through what has happened to her in life. Note, I’m not saying that she has to forgive Jamie or ever be close to him, but I think she carries around a lot of pain from the past needlessly. But, this is a drama series and she definitely brings the drama.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh In on Beth Dutton Debate

“I wouldn’t say hate, but I don’t like her,” another “Yellowstone” fan writes. “As a ‘strong-willed woman,’ I hate how characters are often written so that those type of women also have to be a**holes. I understand she has a lot of trauma, but still. Also, I grew up with an abusive alcoholic mom, so I tend not to like alcoholic characters. That being said, I love the scenes with her and Rip. She actually seems human then.”

Others point to the “Yellowstone” writing team as both a strength and weakness for Beth’s character.

“As a character, I think the way they write her often comes off as her trying too hard to be a bada**,” a Redditor proclaims. “But that may be the point. She gives off serious try too hard around everyone but Rip.”

No matter where you fall on the Beth Dutton love/hate spectrum, all “Yellowstone” fans agree that we are ready for our favorite show to return.