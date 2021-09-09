CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Miss Alabama offers top-notch festivals, exhibits and other end-of-summer events

By Shirley Jackson
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weekends in Alabama are full of excitement and surprises. Celebrate some of music’s most famous and influential women beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14 with Legends in Concert at OWA in Foley. Performances will pay homage to Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper with high-energy dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets and a full array of special effects. These performances will give audiences a chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of true music legends live on one stage. All singing is 100% live. Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinee performances on Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at visitowa.com/tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. For additional information on show schedules and tickets, go to visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com or follow along on Twitter @LegendsOWA, Facebook @LegendsInConcertOWA and Instagram @legendsinconcertowa.

