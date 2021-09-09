Jefferson Schools reports 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Jefferson Schools currently has seven students and three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's COVID-19 Dashboard. As of Tuesday, the dashboard - which can be found on the district's website - showed that the district currently has 40 students in quarantine. Of those 40 students, three are from the elementary school, one is from the middle school and 36 attend the high school.www.monroenews.com
