'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's daughter is joining the game show in a new role

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie joins the show this season, Variety reported.

She will be a social correspondent sharing video content on the show's website and social media.

Both Pat Sajak and Vanna White have renewed their contracts through the 2023-24 season.

Maggie Sajak will be joining the show's digital team as a social correspondent, working on behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with the show's staff and contestants, and sharing them on the show's website and social media, Variety reported.

These changes come just after the show lost its executive producer Mike Richards , who stepped down amid controversy earlier this year.

According to the "Wheel of Fortune" website , Maggie first visited the set of the iconic game show when she was a child, and later took over puzzleboard duties for White when White stepped in as host during Pat Sajak's surgery.

The daughter of the longtime host graduated from Princeton and completed a postgrad program at Columbia, according to the site , and is now a law student.

Maggie recently shared a picture of herself at the Sony Pictures studio lot to Instagram, with the caption, "Looking ahead to one week from now and the premiere of SEASON 39 of @wheeloffortune!!!"