Breaking down Week 3’s top high school football games

Crystal Lake Central at No. 12 Cary-Grove, 7 p.m. Friday. Crystal Lake Central (2-0, 2-0 Fox Valley) opened some eyes with a 32-21 win over Huntley in Week 1 and then pulled out a 41-34 victory over Jacobs on Colton Madura’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Jake Carnrite in the final minute. Cary-Grove (2-0, 2-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Associated Press, has outscored its first two opponents 111-30. Fullback Nick Hissong had 251 of the Trojans’ 352 rushing yards against Crystal Lake South last week.