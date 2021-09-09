CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Vacationing For Scholarships Fundraiser To Benefit UL Kinesiology

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkhNU_0br1eUPr00
Google Maps

Carol Trosclair and the UL Kinesiology Department are having a fundraiser to benefit UL Kinesiology Scholarships.

However this fundraiser has a little twist to it! They are selling $10 Raffle Tickets to win a custom designed “Vacation for 2″ from Travel Machine, that comes with $500 cash to spend on your vacation. Vacation options include cruises, resorts, city sites, mountain getaways, beach getaways, and more ($1,000 value plus $500 spending bonus.)


Every raffle ticket entry includes a free gift.

You can redeem your ticket for some great deals around Acadiana:

September- FREE Car wash at any Todd’s Car wash location or a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger at Judice Inn.

October- FREE coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread at Reve Coffee or FREE flatbread of your choice at any Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

November- FREE 6″ sandwich of your choice at Roly Poly or FREE loaf of bread at Great Harvest Bread Company (limit 5 tickets/loaves per visit)

Drawing will be held on November 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. and you need not be present to win.

If you would like to purchase tickets you can visit the David Trosclair Memorial Kinesiology Scholarships Facebook Page , by calling 337-255-8155, or email Carol Trosclair at carol8155@cox-internet.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinesiology#Hamburger#Sandwich Bread#Car Wash#Travel Machine#Roly Poly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy