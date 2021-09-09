Vacationing For Scholarships Fundraiser To Benefit UL Kinesiology

Google Maps

Carol Trosclair and the UL Kinesiology Department are having a fundraiser to benefit UL Kinesiology Scholarships.

However this fundraiser has a little twist to it! They are selling $10 Raffle Tickets to win a custom designed “Vacation for 2″ from Travel Machine, that comes with $500 cash to spend on your vacation. Vacation options include cruises, resorts, city sites, mountain getaways, beach getaways, and more ($1,000 value plus $500 spending bonus.)



Every raffle ticket entry includes a free gift.

You can redeem your ticket for some great deals around Acadiana:

September- FREE Car wash at any Todd’s Car wash location or a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger at Judice Inn.

October- FREE coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread at Reve Coffee or FREE flatbread of your choice at any Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

November- FREE 6″ sandwich of your choice at Roly Poly or FREE loaf of bread at Great Harvest Bread Company (limit 5 tickets/loaves per visit)

Drawing will be held on November 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. and you need not be present to win.

If you would like to purchase tickets you can visit the David Trosclair Memorial Kinesiology Scholarships Facebook Page , by calling 337-255-8155, or email Carol Trosclair at carol8155@cox-internet.com.