Bakersfield, CA

48-year-old Ivonne Vivas died after being hit by a vehicle on Reina Road (Bakersfield, CA)

 4 days ago

48-year-old Ivonne Vivas died after being hit by a vehicle on Reina Road (Bakersfield, CA)

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Ivonne Vivas, a resident of Bakersfield, lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Reina Road.

The auto-pedestrian accident happened at around 7:08 a.m. in the 11600 block area. According to the preliminary reports, the 17-year-old female driver hit Vivas and two other pedestrians.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

48-year-old Ivonne Vivas died after being hit by a vehicle on Reina Road

September 9, 2021

