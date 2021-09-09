Coroner seeks help in identifying body

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroners Office needs assistance in identifying a deceased female and locating her family.

The unidentified woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 North near the Green Springs Highway exit on Friday, September 3, around 3 p.m.

According to a press release from Coroner William Yates, the dead woman appears to be a white female 23-30 years of age, listed at 4-7, 119 pounds. She reportedly had shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and casual black shoes at the time of her death.

Anyone who believes that the woman could be a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.