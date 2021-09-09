CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Coroner seeks help in identifying body

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroners Office needs assistance in identifying a deceased female and locating her family.

The unidentified woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 North near the Green Springs Highway exit on Friday, September 3, around 3 p.m.

According to a press release from Coroner William Yates, the dead woman appears to be a white female 23-30 years of age, listed at 4-7, 119 pounds.  She reportedly had shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and casual black shoes at the time of her death.

Anyone who believes that the woman could be a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

