Tulsa, OK

Abandoned home burns in Tulsa, crews respond to building twice in two months

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
Turley Fire Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after an abandoned home burned this morning in Tulsa.

According to Tyler Martin with the Tulsa Fire Department, this is the second time in two months that they’ve responded to a fire at this home, which is located at 6121 North Frankfort Avenue.

No one was inside and the home was boarded up. The home was abandoned but electricity was running to the building.

Crews had a difficult time getting water to fight the flames. The closest hydrant was 2,000 feet away.

At this time, nothing seems suspicious. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

