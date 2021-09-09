Meet And Greet Scheduled Today for Warrior Paddlers At Best Western Premier Alton
Four veteran paddlers, William Christopher, Brian Dales, Eric Endries, and Harry Gardner will arrive today around noonish at The Alton Marina. For the past 6 years, Best Western Premier Alton has partnered with a company called Warrior Expedition, to offer hotel night stays for their Warrior Paddle Program, a non-profit outdoor therapy program that provides an outlet for veterans to get rid of the effects of war in a healthy and positive manner. This year Best Western Premier Alton is hosting
