Alton, IL

Meet And Greet Scheduled Today for Warrior Paddlers At Best Western Premier Alton

 4 days ago
Four veteran paddlers, William Christopher, Brian Dales, Eric Endries, and Harry Gardner will arrive today around noonish at The Alton Marina. For the past 6 years, Best Western Premier Alton has partnered with a company called Warrior Expedition, to offer hotel night stays for their Warrior Paddle Program, a non-profit outdoor therapy program that provides an outlet for veterans to get rid of the effects of war in a healthy and positive manner. This year Best Western Premier Alton is hosting Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

