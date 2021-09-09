19 newborn Halloween costumes for their holiday debut

17 adorable newborn Halloween costumes you can buy right now Pottery Barn Kids

It’s your child's first Halloween ! Have you thought of what they are going to wear? They may not be heading out for a candy-fueled night of revelry, but that doesn’t mean you should hold back.

Tiny tots in Halloween costumes are the ultimate treat, whether they are on the cusp of their first birthday, or they are a recent arrival just getting acquainted with the outside world.

From relatively spooky to impossibly sweet , here are some of our most squee-worthy choices for baby’s very first Halloween .

1. An adorable avocado

This is further proof that avocado pairs perfectly with just about everything. Carter's

Best for ages: 3 to 24 months

A cozy first costume for some sweet little avo-cuddles: This three-piece costume comes with leggings and a long-sleeved undershirt layer to keep them warm on chilly fall days.

Get the Little Avocado Halloween costume at Carter's for $30

2. A lil’ sub

This cute costume brings a better meaning to "a bundle of joy." Oriental Cherry

Best for ages: newborn to 18 months

Far better than any $5 footlong, they’ll be all that and a bag of chips in this Subway sandwich costume that looks good enough to eat. This costume comes with a cozy, cotton Subway-style swaddling blanket and a veggie-adorned hat to keep them warm.

Get the Infant Subway Sandwich costume at Amazon for $10.99

3. A baby bat

The most adorable bat you'll ever see. Bels

Best for ages: newborn to 12 months

Get ready for admirers to go batty over this cute little costume. The snap-bottom onesie will make for easy access, should any baby-style “tricks” occur, and the bat-eared beanie will help keep them warm.

Get the Baby Bat Costume with wings and hat at Amazon starting at $7.99

4. Some baby corn

Don't worry, we'll refrain from telling a corn-y joke right now. HalloweenCostumes.com

Best for ages: newborn to 3 months

All this baby needs is a little pat of butter. The details of this corn-y costume are absolutely delicious. The foam-backed velour swaddle is shaped just like a corn husk, and we love the tiny tuft of tulle on the hat, meant to resemble cornsilk.

Get the Newborn Ear of Corn costume at HalloweenCostumes.com for $59.99

5. A magical unicorn

Your newborn baby will look nothing short of magical dressed as this mythical creature. Carter's

Best for ages: 3 to 24 months

For some legendary cuteness, a little unicorn costume. This zip-front costume is jersey-lined for comfort and the horned hood helps keep it nice and warm, for a perfectly enchanting and magical Halloween night.

Get the Little Unicorn Halloween costume at Carter’s for $33

6. A perfect pumpkin

A cuddly jack-o'-lantern with a comfy interior for your newborn. Underwraps

Best for ages: newborn to 12 months

You can’t go wrong with a sweet-faced baby pumpkin. The spooky jack-o'-lantern front really captures the Halloween spirit, while the cozy bunting style of this one-piece is just right for cuddling.

Get the Baby Pumpkin costume at Amazon for $25.98

7. A little lamb

If your child is obsessed with farm animals, this is an adorable option for them. Pottery Barn Kids

Best for ages: newborn to 24 months

This farm-inspired lovable little lamb is a sure bet to make your little one the center of every Halloween photo. This warm and cozy one-piece is made with plush materials made to feel like a soft lamb’s coat. It’s warm, comfy and hypoallergenic.

Get the Baby Lamb costume from Pottery Barn Kids for $59

8. A lobster and chef combo

What a cute crustacean! Oriental Trading Company

Best for ages: newborn to 12 months

Get a load of this crustacean cutie! This chef and lobster combo is the ultimate family costume to cook up some seriously cute Halloween photos. Just hook this costume over your baby carrier and you're ready to go.

Get the Lobster Baby Carrier Cover costume at Oriental Trading Company for $25.19

9. A mischievous monkey

We're not toying around, this Halloween costume is downright precious. HalloweenCostumes.com

Best for ages: newborn to 3 months

We know that dressing a baby up as a sock probably isn't at the top of your list, but what about a sock monkey costume for your little chunky monkey? A teeny cap and a bunting with a tail make this costume sock-sational.

Get the Sock Monkey costume at HalloweenCostumes.com for $49.99

10. A wise little garden gnome

Make sure to keep an eye out for your little wandering gnome! Oriental Trading Co.

Best for ages: 6 to 24 months

Everyone knows garden gnomes love to travel. This costume is perfect for this first big excursion traversing the neighborhood. It’s kitschy, it’s cute, it’s cozy, and since garden gnomes are a little bit creepy, it’s just right for a little Halloween hair-raising, without being too scary.

Get the Garden Gnome costume at Oriental Trading Co. for $40.88

11. A scary skeleton

This colorful skeleton costume has a belly full of candy. Lensous

Best for ages: newborn to 18 months

An iconic Halloween costume for the youngest spooksters, this cozy one-piece is spooky and cuddly all at the same time. This colorful skeleton costume, with snap bottoms and a beanie cap, shows just where their heart is and has a belly full of candy, for some Halloween fun.

Get the Baby Skeleton costume at Amazon for $13.38

12. A very cuddly caterpillar

We imagine your little caterpillar will be snug in this knit cocoon-like costume. Flash

Best for ages: newborn to 9 months

An adorable reimagining from the Eric Carle classic ; this crochet costume is a soft and colorful cocoon (or chrysalis) for them to be carried in as they make their Halloween debut. Knitted in the vibrant style of all of Eric Carle's illustrations, this costume is a storybook come to life.

Get the Crochet Caterpillar costume at Amazon for $13.99

13. A top-tier Halloween treat

What a sweet treat! Rasta Imposta

Best for ages: newborn to 6 months

There’s lots of candy to collect on Halloween but, as most will tell you, peanut butter cups are a top tier candy score when trick-or-treating. Thanks to this costume, they’ll look just as sweet as this gold standard treat.

Get the Reeses’s Peanut Butter Cup baby costume at Amazon starting at $24.99

14. Baby Yoda

May the force be with you, little one. Fenbo

Best for ages: newborn to 6 months

Baby Yoda is basically the cutest thing in this galaxy, and in all galaxies near and far, far away. You know what’s a little bit cuter? Your baby, as Yoda. This five-piece costume includes a hat, coat, gloves, a belt and Yoda foot-style shoes, all hand-crochet out of 100 percent cotton.

Get the five-piece Baby Yoda costume at Amazon for $32.68

15. A wee witch

Be careful! This costume is sure to cast a spell over anyone who sets eyes on your precious baby. TicklesandtootsMB

Best for ages: newborn to 18 months

Who needs a broomstick when you can ride in style in your comfy carrier? This carrier cover slips easily over most major baby carriers to transform them into a stylishly wicked mode of transportation, for the tiniest Halloween witch.

Get the Wee Witch baby carrier costume at Etsy for $35.99

16. A baby bomber jet

The perfect costume to transport your (possibly sleeping) baby on Halloween. Princess Paradise

Best for ages: newborn to 3 months

This bomber jet bunting is just the thing for flying the skies on their trip to dreamland. The propeller hat is a nice touch, and the soft bunting is just right for catching some z's.

Get the Bomber Airplane costume at Amazon for $31.28

17. Tiniest king

A perfect tribute to The King of Rock and Roll. Rubie's

Best for ages: newborn to 12 months

They’re going to rock around the clock anyway, right? Your little crooner will be right in character as the king of rock and roll. This little leisure suit is complete with the King’s legendary liberty birds. Just add sideburns and your kiddo will be ready to rock.

Get the Baby Elvis costume at Amazon starting at $32.89

18. A little mermaid

Ariel's got nothing on your little mermaid. M&G House

Best for ages: 3 to 9 months

A seashell bra, a mermaid tail and a starfish crown are all they need for this under the sea costume. This is just right for babies in warmer locales.

Get the Crochet Mermaid costume at Amazon for $14.35

19. A spooky Jack Skellington

Both dapper and spooky! Disney

Best for ages: newborn to 24 months

We aren't ones for encouraging nightmares, but Jack Sellington is always a favorite. This adorable Nightmare Before Christmas one-piece with a skeleton hood is sure to inspire lifelong fandom of this Halloween favorite.

Get the Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington coverall costume at Amazon for $25.29

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 19 newborn Halloween costumes for their holiday debut