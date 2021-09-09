Overwinter Brings Top-Quality Coffee to the Elmwood Village

Picture this: It’s the beginning of April, and we’re shoveling snow from our cars at 7am because Buffalo got hit with one of its late-season snowstorms overnight. “Wow, I’m seriously over winter,” we all collectively say around the city, even though it’s technically supposed to be Spring, but we know better. We’ve all been there. And that’s why with such a perfectly relatable name, it’s easy to see why Overwinter is one of Buffalo’s leading local coffee shops. Okay, that’s not actually why – their coffee is delicious.