Hulu Lands Addiction Documentary ‘Jacinta’ From First-Time Director Jessica Earnshaw

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 10 days ago
Courtesy of Jessica Earnshaw

EXCLUSIVE: Jacinta, a feature documentary about intergenerational trauma and addiction, has had an impressive festival run at such events as Doc NYC, AFI Fest and IDFA. The film, directed by Jessica Earnshaw, is now heading to Hulu.

The streamer has picked up the feature doc, which comes from ABC News and Impact Partners, and will add it to its originals slate. Jacinta will premiere on October 8 alongside a select theatrical run.

The film follows a young woman who struggles to find stability amid years of addiction and reconnect with the daughter she left behind.

Director Earnshaw is a documentary photographer and filmmaker whose work focuses on criminal justice, familial relationships and women. She won Tribeca Film Festival’s Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award. Jacinta is her first film.

Shot over three years, the film begins at the Maine Correctional Center where Jacinta, 26, and her mother Rosemary, 46, are incarcerated together, both recovering from drug addiction. As a child, Jacinta became entangled in her mother’s world of drugs and crime and has followed her in and out of the system since she was a teenager. This time, as Jacinta is released from prison, she hopes to maintain her sobriety and reconnect with her 10-year-old daughter, Caylynn, who lives with her paternal grandparents.

Despite her desire to rebuild her life for her daughter, Jacinta continually struggles against the forces that first led to her addiction. With unparalleled access and a gripping vérité approach, Earnshaw paints a deeply intimate portrait of mothers and daughters and the effects of trauma over generations.

Jacinta is produced by Jessica Earnshaw, Holly Meehl and Nimisha Mukerji and exec producers include Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Regina K. Scully, Patty Quillin and Jamie Wolf. It is an Endeavor Pictures Production in association with Lunamax Films and Shotglass Productions.

