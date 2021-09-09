EXCLUSIVE-Canadian lender Desjardins raising up to C$500 mln for carbon capture tech firms

TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canadian lender Desjardins Group is seeking to raise up to C$500 million ($394 million) on behalf of clients who need money to deploy for carbon capture technologies, a top banker told Reuters.

Carbon capture, which involves taking carbon emissions from fossil fuel sources and storing or reusing them, rather than pushing them into the atmosphere, has become a hot topic as energy companies seek to make their products greener.

But market participants say the technology is too expensive to develop without buy-in from the private market. Desjardins’ capital raise plans could give a big boost to an industry that has been the topic of intense market debate about potential investments, but still hasn’t seen a lot of real money put in.

Less than $300 million was raised for carbon capture startups globally throughout last year, according to PitchBook data.

Desjardins is in the market currently with other banks and are talking to several other clean technology issuers, according to François Carrier, co-head of Desjardins Capital Markets.

“Innovation comes from scientists and visionaries, of course – but also from leading energy companies who’ve understood that they may be facing something of an existential threat,” he told Reuters.

“If you are an energy company, every day you’re positioning on energy transition and other ESG topics is becoming more critical to your ability to access capital in the markets.”