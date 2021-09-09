Week 2 SEC Primer: A past and future rival gives Texas its first taste of life in the SEC

Everything you need to know about this weekend’s SEC slate. A rivalry with a long history and a rejuvenated future. As members of the old Southwest Conference, Arkansas and Texas played on a near-annual basis for 75 years, including a dozen meetings with both sides ranked in the AP top 10. (Five of those matchups came from 1969-80 alone, as intense a run as you’ll find in almost any rivalry.) With Texas’ pending defection from the Big 12, they’re on the verge of being reunited under the imperial SEC banner after 30 years apart. Who says conference realignment can’t honor tradition?