CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Week 2 SEC Primer: A past and future rival gives Texas its first taste of life in the SEC

By Matt Hinton
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything you need to know about this weekend’s SEC slate. A rivalry with a long history and a rejuvenated future. As members of the old Southwest Conference, Arkansas and Texas played on a near-annual basis for 75 years, including a dozen meetings with both sides ranked in the AP top 10. (Five of those matchups came from 1969-80 alone, as intense a run as you’ll find in almost any rivalry.) With Texas’ pending defection from the Big 12, they’re on the verge of being reunited under the imperial SEC banner after 30 years apart. Who says conference realignment can’t honor tradition?

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
City
Vanderbilt, TX
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#University Of Arkansas#Sec#American Football#Ap#Longhorns#First Baptist Church#Fbs#Texasfootball#Fox College Football#Cfbonfox#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy