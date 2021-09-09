CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil dives late, hit by China supply plan, U.S. bond auction

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell to a two-week low on Thursday as China rolled out a plan to release state oil reserves, the U.S. weekly crude draw was smaller than expected and U.S. Treasuries rallied as investors sought safer assets. In volatile trade, Brent futures fell $1.15, or...

Crude oil inches lower as storm-hit US supply trickles back

On Friday, both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and UK crude oil futures’ prices edged lower after drilling rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico had resumed operation following back-to-back Hurricane Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, however, still a 28 per cent of entire US Gulf of Mexico’s operations remained shut-in.
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
investing.com

Oil holds above $75 as storm-hit U.S. supply returns slowly

LONDON (Reuters) -Brent oil futures dipped on Friday but held above $75 a barrel, remaining on track for a weekly gain of more than 3% thanks to the slow recovery in output after two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.79%, to...
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
Reuters

Oil at one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States because of damage from Hurricane Ida, with analysts expecting prices to remain rangebound in a stable market over the coming months. Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $73.47 a barrel by 1222...
investing.com

Oil Extends Advance as U.S. Supply Is Slow to Return After Ida

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $70 a barrel after a run of three weekly gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate added 0.6% in early Asian trading after rallying 2.3% on...
jwnenergy.com

Oil touches six-week high with U.S. supply still hit by weather

Oil rose to its highest level in just under six weeks as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter. WTI rose 0.9% to $70.31/bbl by 12:23 p.m. in London. Brent advanced 0.7% to $73.40/bbl.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. supplies restart following historic Ida impact

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil climbed above $70 a barrel in New York after three weeks of gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate added 1%, while the global Brent benchmark...
oilandgas360.com

Oil rallies to $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

LONDON – Oil rose to around $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three quarters of the U.S. Gulf’s offshore oil production, or about...
investing.com

Oil Advances With Ida’s Impact on U.S. Offshore Supply Lingering

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced amid a slow resumption of U.S. production halted by Hurricane Ida more than a week ago. Futures in New York settled 1.4% higher on Wednesday. About 77% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output remains shut-in nine days after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reached the highest since January and a prolonged shutdown could spark an increase in shipments of Russian crude to American ports.
