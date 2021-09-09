CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Dalton on Justin Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

By Jared Dubin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will eventually come a day when the Chicago Bears turn their starting quarterback job over the Justin Fields, on whom they used the No. 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft after trading next year's first-rounder (among other things) to the New York Giants for the privilege of securing his services. That day is not here yet, though, as Andy Dalton was named the starter for the team's opening game against the Los Angeles Rams.

