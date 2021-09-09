CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

A garbage truck hit and injured a female bicyclist on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue (Chico, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrRCN_0br1TIkE00
A garbage truck hit and injured a female bicyclist on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue (Chico, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a female bicyclist suffered injuries after being struck by a garbage truck on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue.

As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 7:55 a.m. after getting reports a two-vehicle accident.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A garbage truck hit and injured a female bicyclist on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue

September 9, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
Traffic
City
West Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Chico, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Garbage Truck#Nord#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy