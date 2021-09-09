A garbage truck hit and injured a female bicyclist on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue (Chico, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a female bicyclist suffered injuries after being struck by a garbage truck on West Sacramento and Nord Avenue.

As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 7:55 a.m. after getting reports a two-vehicle accident.

September 9, 2021