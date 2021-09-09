Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood bring loneliness to light in “If I Didn’t Love You” video

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood shine in spite of heartbreak in the video for “If I Didn’t Love You.”. The visual follows Jason as he sits alone in an empty house, the remaining items covered in white sheets to hide the memories of a past love. Meanwhile, his duet partner finds him singing inside the lavish Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, where the two belt out the song onstage between clips of Jason bringing some music back into the house again, letting out his emotions as he plays the piano.