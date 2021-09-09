Booze & Broadway: How Camila Cabello prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes
How nervous was Camila Cabello before her first date with Shawn Mendes? So nervous that she had to get drunk and sing a special song to build up her courage. Camila appeared in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night with her Cinderella co-stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, and revealed that “in preparation for dates” and “for life,” she would sing “Defying Gravity,” Idina’s big number from the Broadway show Wicked.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
