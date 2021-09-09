CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booze & Broadway: How Camila Cabello prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow nervous was Camila Cabello before her first date with Shawn Mendes? So nervous that she had to get drunk and sing a special song to build up her courage. Camila appeared in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night with her Cinderella co-stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, and revealed that “in preparation for dates” and “for life,” she would sing “Defying Gravity,” Idina’s big number from the Broadway show Wicked.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

