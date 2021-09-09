CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sam Hunt reflects on a former flame in nostalgic “23”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Hunt remains “23” in his new single. The sweet song finds Sam observing “real love” and “real life” as he reflects on a relationship when he was 23 years old, a moment frozen in time. Throughout the song, the singer reflects on the former couple’s first trip to New Orleans and a visit to Folly Beach while looking ahead to the future, imagining his past love working at an office job and longing for their past adventures.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flame#Real Love#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy