Wisetack closes on $45M to bring ‘buy now, pay later’ to in-person services

PetSmart has joined the growing ranks of retailers letting customers buy now and pay later. The pet supplies and services retailer is collaborating with “buy now pay later” (BNPL) platform Afterpay to give customers the opportunity to have flexible payment options when shopping both in-store and online. PetSmart customers using Afterpay can make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks. Customers will receive their products upfront just like any other purchase method, but have the option to pay over time. Afterpay is available to use for purchase of all PetSmart products, as well as pet services like grooming, training, day camps and more.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO