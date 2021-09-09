CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wisetack closes on $45M to bring ‘buy now, pay later’ to in-person services

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere in the U.S., Affirm and Klarna are big players, and Square recently announced plans to acquire Afterpay, which also is eyeing growth here. Traditional buy now, pay later (BNPL) gives consumers the opportunity to pay in installments at the point of sale, either online or, increasingly, in person as well. But even domestically, the ability to pay in installments is branching out beyond e-commerce and retail.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

News From the Buy-Now, Pay-Later Industry

On the heels of its recently announced partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) just released some pretty impressive results. And elsewhere in the BNPL space, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) just announced its planned acquisition of a leader in the Japanese market that could have global implications for the business. Plus, host Jason Moser and Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, each discuss a stock they have on their watchlists right now.
NFL
TechCrunch

Divining the real value of my favorite fintech sub-niche

Thank you for clicking on this email. With a subject line like that you are legend for being here. Of course, we’re talking buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) companies today, a particular part of the larger fintech world that is more than interesting. Thanks to recent mega-buys of players in the BNPL space...
MARKETS
The Guardian

The surge in ‘buy now pay later’ – and why we should be worried

Shoppers tempted by Boohoo’s bestselling satin skater dress are bombarded by options to pay for it using today’s hottest form of consumer credit – “buy now, pay later”.The fast-fashion website gives shoppers four ways to pay for the £30 dress in instalments: from three monthly payments of £10 with Klarna, to six weekly lots of £5 with Laybuy. Even those trying to buy it outright using a debit or credit card see reminders of “more ways to pay” flash up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
protocol.com

Amazon has banned 3,000 Chinese seller accounts

Amazon has banned a total of approximately 600 Chinese third-party brands and 3,000 related third-party seller accounts in a crackdown this year, Cindy Tai, the company's Vice President of Asia Global Selling, told Chinese media on Friday. Tai made the comments at a local event in Hangzhou, China where Amazon...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greylock Partners#Startup#Insight Partners#Software#Square#Bnpl#Bain Capital Ventures#Ac#Api#Saas#Cto#Varomoney#Varo Bank#Americans#Harvard
Silicon Republic

Monzo flexes new ‘buy now, pay later’ feature for all purchases

The UK fintech is now rolling-out its BNPL service, Monzo Flex, that lets users spread payments over a period of time. UK digital bank Monzo is jumping into the ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) market with its latest feature, Monzo Flex. Monzo Flex allows users to spread the cost of...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Ketch raises another $20M as demand grows for its privacy data control platform

Returning with Acrew for the second round are CRV, super{set} (the startup studio founded by Ketch’s co-founders CEO Tom Chavez and CTO Vivek Vaidya), Ridge Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank. The new investment gives Ketch a total of $43 million raised since the company came out of stealth earlier this year.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
marketplace.org

There’s still a lot to learn about buying now and paying later

There’s been a surge in the buy now, pay later space, which is exactly what it sounds like. Get something you maybe can’t quite afford. Pay it off in installments. You might not even need to have your credit checked. There are concerns that this new method of payment could...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Telegraph

Debt fears as Monzo launches £3,000 buy now, pay later loans

Digital bank Monzo has entered the controversial "buy now, pay later" market for the first time, sparking fresh concerns about consumer overspending. The bank has become a rival to established players such Klarna in offering short-term credit for purchases. However, these loans have been subject of fierce criticism for encouraging users to spend money they do not have.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

Why All the Interest in Buy Now, Pay Later?

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has agreed to buy Paidy (a Japanese buy now, pay later company) for $2.7 billion. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma analyzes the growing interest in the buy now, pay later industry, as well as the latest results from Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). As the Industry Focus podcast gets ready to record its 2,000th episode, Chris Hill answers a question he's been asked several times over the years.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Fiberplane nabs € 7.5M seed to bring Google Docs-like collaboration to incident response

The round was co-led by Crane Venture Partners and Notion Capital with participation from Northzone, System.One and Basecase Capital. Micha Hernandez van Leuffen (known as Mies) is founder and CEO at Fiberplane. When his previous startup, Werker was sold to Oracle in 2017, Hernandez van Leuffen became part of a much larger company where he saw people struggling to deal with outages (which happen at every company).
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The Org nabs $20M led by Tiger Global to expand its platform based on public organizational charts

The Series B is led by Tiger Global, with previous backers Sequoia, Founders Fund, and Balderton Capital also participating alongside new investors Thursday Ventures, Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen (a former Balderton partner), Neeraj Arora (formative early WhatsApp exec), investor Gavin Baker, and more. From what we understand, the investment values The Org at $100 million.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

PetSmart offers ‘buy now pay later’ installment payments

PetSmart has joined the growing ranks of retailers letting customers buy now and pay later. The pet supplies and services retailer is collaborating with “buy now pay later” (BNPL) platform Afterpay to give customers the opportunity to have flexible payment options when shopping both in-store and online. PetSmart customers using Afterpay can make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks. Customers will receive their products upfront just like any other purchase method, but have the option to pay over time. Afterpay is available to use for purchase of all PetSmart products, as well as pet services like grooming, training, day camps and more.
PETS
TechCrunch

Asian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs raises $100 million

The U.S.-based investment management company Invesco Developing Markets Fund made the $100 million investment, the startup said in a statement. Pine Labs, which started its journey in India, was valued at $3 billion in its July financing round. Pine Labs, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard among...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

CodeSignal secures $50M for its tech hiring platform

Similar to attracting a big investor lead for its B round — Menlo Ventures — it has partnered with Index Ventures to lead the C round. Menlo participated again and was joined by Headline and A Capital. This round brings CodeSignal’s total fundraising to $87.5 million. Co-founder and CEO Tigran...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Byju’s acquires coding platform Tynker for $200 million in US expansion push

The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the Indian firm is spending about $200 million on the acquisition. Tynker, which counts BBC Learning, Google, Microsoft, Mattel and NASA among its partners, operates an eponymous coding platform. It has...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy