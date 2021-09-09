Moth wingtips an 'acoustic decoy' to thwart bat attack, scientists find
Wingtips of certain species of silkmoth are structured to reflect sound and throw off attackers, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Bristol have discovered that the tips of some saturniid moth forewings are curiously rippled and folded. They found that these unique structures strongly reflect sound, meaning that a bat hunting using echolocation is more likely to attack the wingtip region of the moth over the body, potentially saving the moth's life.phys.org
