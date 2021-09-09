Patton Oswalt Cancels Florida, Utah Shows After Venues Reject His Covid Safety Requests
Patton Oswalt has canceled his upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City after the venues refused to agree to his Covid-19 safety requests. Oswalt announced the news in a video message posted to Instagram last week, in which he explained that every venue hosting the “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready To Laugh” tour — “even the Texas ones” — were willing to comply with his requests, except for one in Salt Lake City, Utah and four in Florida.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0