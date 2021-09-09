CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Patton Oswalt Cancels Florida, Utah Shows After Venues Reject His Covid Safety Requests

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatton Oswalt has canceled his upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City after the venues refused to agree to his Covid-19 safety requests. Oswalt announced the news in a video message posted to Instagram last week, in which he explained that every venue hosting the “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready To Laugh” tour — “even the Texas ones” — were willing to comply with his requests, except for one in Salt Lake City, Utah and four in Florida.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Florida Vaccines
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt

Comments / 0

Community Policy