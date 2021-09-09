Good Trouble Has Already Been Renewed For Season 4 — Here's When You Can Expect It to Release

Good Trouble season three may be over, but season four is already in the works. Shortly after the season finale on Wednesday, Freeform announced that the show is returning for another season. The finale certainly includes some big changes for the characters: Callie (Maia Mitchell) begins to her decision to work for a defense attorney, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) makes plans to take down a rival app. As several other Freeform shows wrap up this year — The Bold Type concluded in June, while Motherland: Fort Salem was just renewed for a third and final season — we can't help but wonder if Good Trouble season four will also be its last. Until we know for sure, read ahead for the few details we have about the upcoming season.