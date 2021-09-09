CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Valens Company And Marijuana Retailer Fire & Flower Enter White Label Partnership

By Nina Zdinjak
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) confirmed Thursday a white label partnership with a cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF). Under the deal, Valens will manufacture Fire & Flower's Revity CBD oil for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan with the potential to expand into additional provincial and territorial markets in the future.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Label#Marijuana#Retailer#Retailing#Vlns#Vlncf#Fflwf#Fire Flower#Canadian#Revity Cbd Oil#Gmp Manufacturing#Tele Marche Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan

Comments / 0

Community Policy