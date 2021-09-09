The Valens Company And Marijuana Retailer Fire & Flower Enter White Label Partnership

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) confirmed Thursday a white label partnership with a cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF). Under the deal, Valens will manufacture Fire & Flower's Revity CBD oil for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan with the potential to expand into additional provincial and territorial markets in the future.