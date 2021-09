The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Vor Biopharma's (NASDAQ:VOR) VOR33, lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapeutic candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). VOR33 consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33. The Company is enrolling in its Phase 1/2a...